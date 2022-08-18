Dominic Thiem, Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava among US Open wild cards

New York [US], August 18 (ANI): The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Wednesday awarded Dominic Thiem a main draw wild card into the US Open, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

The former No. 3 player Thiem is working his way back from a wrist injury, which stopped him from defending his title at Flushing Meadows last year. Several high-profile American players also earned wild cards into the singles main draw.

Also receiving wild cards into the main draw were Americans Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien, as well as Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Australian Rinky Hijikata.



The tournament also announced Americans who will receive a qualifying wild card: Murphy Cassone, Oliver Crawford, Martin Damm, Brandon Holt, Aleks Kovacevic, Bruno Kuzuhara, Alex Rybakov, Ethan Quinn and Zachary Svajda.

Gael Monfils, a former semi-finalist in New York, withdrew from the tournament due to an injury he suffered in Montreal.

The 2022 US Open will be held from August 29 to September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. (ANI)

