Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic, enters French Open finals

Paris [France], Jun 8 (ANI): Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-6, 7-5 in the semi-finals of the French Open on Saturday. As a result of this win, Thiem has entered the finals and now he will face Rafael Nadal.

The semi-final match was played on Court Phillipe-Chatrier and the entire match lasted for four hours and 13 minutes.

Djokovic and Thiem's match was scheduled out to be played on Friday, but halfway into the third set, the match had to be suspended due to the relentless rain.

The Serbian was completely outplayed by Thiem in the first set on Friday. Djokovic looked completely out of sorts and he lost the first set 2-6.

However, the world number one was able to bounce back in the second set, finding back his mojo and he won the set 6-3.

Thiem was leading in the third set when the match had to be halted due to rain on Friday.

When the match resumed on Saturday, Thiem looked in better touch and he was able to win the third set 6-5. In the third set, Djokovic was able to win some games but he could not keep up the consistency, allowing Thiem to win the set.

In the fourth set, Djokovic was leading 4-2, but Thiem came from behind, taking the set to 5-4 in his favour, however, Djokovic was able to showcase tremendous grit to win the set 6-5 and take the match into the final set.

In the final and deciding set, Thiem outclassed Djokovic and he won the set 7-5. The final set ebbed and flowed, however, Thiem was able to seal the deal.

The 25-year-old Austrian finally won the match 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-6, 7-5.

On Friday, Nadal defeated Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

The finals of the French Open will be played between Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal on June 9. (ANI)

