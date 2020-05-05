Egypt's tennis player Youssef Hossam gets life ban for match-fixing

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) on Monday banned Egyptian tennis player Youssef Hossam for life after being found guilty of "multiple match-fixing" and other corruption charges.

"Egyptian tennis player Youssef Hossam has been banned from professional tennis for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges," TIU said in a statement.

"Independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Jane Mulcahy QC imposed the lifetime sanction following a disciplinary Hearing held in London from 9th to 11th March 2020," it added.

The statement further added that the Unit's investigation established that from a period between 2015 and 2019, Hossam conspired with other parties to carry out an extensive campaign of betting-related corruption at the lower levels of professional tennis.

Hossam was found guilty for 21 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program which included eight cases of match-fixing, six cases of facilitating gambling, two cases of soliciting other players not to use best efforts, three failures to report corrupt approaches, two failures to co-operate with a TIU investigation.

The 820-ranked player in ATP singles, Hossam, is now permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis event organised or recognised by the governing bodies of the sport. (ANI)

