Elite young tennis players show up in hordes for Tennis Premier League Talent Day in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Tennis Premier League's Talent Day initiative arrived in the vibrant city of Vadodara for its third event. The Hyderabad and Delhi leg of the initiative saw elite young tennis players show up to the event in large numbers.

The Talent Day which was hosted by the BTPA was held at the Akota Stadium. The venue was brimming with the energy of the young tennis players who were ready to fight for the chance to play in the Tennis Premier League, alongside prolific international and Indian tennis stars.

The event also saw the presence of Vijay Shah, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Vadodara. At the Summer Sports Camp, more than 1,000 children participate each year and get the benefit of Special Sports Training. The dignitaries were looking forward to seeing the young players display their skills on the court.

Patgir, Owner of the Gujarat Panthers, said, "I have been a massive fan of tennis for a very long time. The Tennis Premier League was a great opportunity for me to help the sport of tennis grow here in India and be more involved in the sport. The players we have selected here today will surely develop drastically because of the Talent Day initiative of the TPL. The work Kunal and Mrunal are doing with the league is commendable."

Vijay Shah also expressed his delight as he said, "I have always been a firm advocate of sport being a part of everyone's life. Tennis is a sport that really needed a push in India, so it is great to see a competition like the Tennis Premier League successfully doing so. I am sure a lot of young tennis players will get the perfect opportunity to improve not only as players but as people, as they will get to interact with the best tennis players, coaches and mentors because of the Talent Day here in Vadodara."



Tennis Coach Sunil Vyas, who is the mentor of the Gujarat Panthers, was present at the event to observe and assess the talent that came to test their skills. Vyas is also the Director of the BTPA Tennis Academy situated in Vadodara.

In the Girls U-18 Category, Saily Thakkar beat Shaivi Dalal 10 - 6 in an entertaining final and will represent the Gujarat Panthers in the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. Devanshi Gohil best Shaivi Dalal 10 - 7 in the second final of the Girls U-18 Category and has been selected for Bengaluru Spartans in the upcoming Tennis Premier League season.

Women's category saw elite participants showcasing their talent during the matches. Divya Bhardwaj comfortably beat Rajvi Tanna 10 - 1 in the first final of the Women's Category to get selected for Bengaluru Spartans. In the second final of the Women's Category, Priya Dharshini beat Rajvi Tanna 10 - 7 in a closely contested tie to get selected to represent the Gujarat Panthers in season four of the Tennis Premier League.

The Tennis Premier League has shifted the spotlight to the sport of Tennis as a whole. The league is not only helping develop the grassroots level but is allowing the private sector to invest in elite Indian tennis players to help produce the next champions of tennis from India. The Talent Days provide the selected players with a chance to interact with some of the best Tennis players, coaches and mentors from across the globe as well as from India.

Sunil Vyas, expressed his jubilation as he said, "I have worked with a lot of young players over the years and it was great to see the talent on display today. Some of the players really possessed all the skills needed to make it to the top of the tennis world. Vadodara is a sporting city and there is some great talent here. I am sure we have found some gems of tennis through the Tennis Premier League Talent Day here today." (ANI)

