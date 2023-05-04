Emma Raducanu to miss French Open and Wimbledon after ankle, hand surgeries

London [UK], May 4 (ANI): British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has ruled out of French Open and Wimbledon and will be sidelined for "a few months" after undergoing minor surgical procedures on her ankle and hands.

The 2021 US Open winner shared the information on social media with a handwritten note that accompanied a photo of her in a hospital bed.

According to Raducanu, she has been attempting to play with what she described as "a recurring injury on the bone of both hands" since last year. In the interim, she will also have an operation to treat an ankle problem.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CryU6a0t55p/

"It's safe to say that the last 10 months have been difficult. I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try [to] heal it. Unfortunately, it's not enough," Raducanu wrote in part.

Raducanu was compelled to withdraw from this week's Madrid Open due to hand problems. She battled an ankle issue during the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year, had tonsillitis cause her to miss Austin in February, and dealt with a wrist injury at the Sunshine Double.

Raducanu's physical health deteriorated in 2023. Her Australian Open preparation was disrupted by an ankle injury received in Auckland, and she was forced to withdraw from Austin in February due to tonsillitis. She also suffered a wrist injury during the North American spring hard-court season, yet she made it to the fourth round of Indian Wells.

"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts. Looking forward to seeing you all back out there," she wrote. (ANI)

