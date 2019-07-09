Swiss tennis player Roger Federer
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer

Federer advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer advanced to the quarterfinals in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round match on Monday.
Federer eased past Berrettini in just 74 minutes. The entire contest was a one-sided one and Federer did not allow the Italian to show any kind of fight.
As a result of this win, Federer has reached his 55th Grand Slam quarterfinal. This win has enabled Federer to enter the quarterfinal for the 17th time in Wimbledon.
Overall, this is the 99th win for the Swiss in Wimbledon.
This was the first time that Berrettini had entered the final 16 in Wimbledon. Federer was truly dominant in the match as he just made five unforced errors in the entire match.
Federer will now face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.
Earlier in the day, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic also progressed to the quarterfinals. Nadal defeated Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 whereas Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
Nadal will face Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals whereas Djokovic will take on David Goffin. (ANI)

