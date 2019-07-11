Federer, Nadal advance to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as they won their respective quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Nadal defeated American Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 whereas Federer outclassed Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to register his 100th Wimbledon win.

In the match between Nadal and Querrey, the latter came out all guns blazing in the opening set and created a lot of pressure on the Spaniard. But Nadal was able to hold on to his nerve to seal the opening set 7-5.

After winning the first set, Nadal did not allow Querrey to gain momentum, as he ended up winning both subsequent sets to seal his semi-final berth.

The Federer-Nishikori match was one to savour as both competitors were in no mood to give each other an edge. Nishikori stunned Federer in the first set. In the opening set, Federer was able to win just four games and as a result lost the set, 4-6.

After losing the opening set, Federer came out all guns blazing in the second set. He did not give Nishikori any chance to create momentum and as a result, the Japanese was able to win just one game. Federer sealed the second set 6-1.

In the third and fourth sets, Federer wasted no time in brushing off Nishikori's challenge and took a 6-4 lead in both sets.

Nadal and Federer will now lock horns in the semi-final on Friday, July 12. These two faced each other in the recently concluded French Open semi-final in which Nadal came out triumphant. (ANI)

