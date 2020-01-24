Federer wins five-set thriller, advances to 4th round of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 24 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer scraped his way to the fourth round of Australian Open on Friday after winning a five-set thriller against John Millman of Australia.

The world number three defeated Millman in the third-round 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in about four hours and five minutes.

This is the 18th time that Federer has managed to progress to the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was also Federer's 100th match in the tournament.

Millman outclassed Federer in the first set, winning it 6-4. However, the Swiss staged a comeback in the second and third set, and was looking dominant.

Sending the cat among the pigeons, Millman once again bounced back in the fourth set, to take the match into the final set.

In the final set, both Millman and Federer went back and forth and it was poised well at 5-5. The match went into the tie break and Millman maintained a lead in the beginning.

However, Federer staged a remarkable comeback to win the match and progress to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Earlier today, Novak Djokovic also progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open. (ANI)

