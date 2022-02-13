Felix Auger-Aliassime downs Andrey Rublev to set title clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rotterdam

Rotterdam [Netherlands], February 13 (ANI): Felix Auger-Aliassime is one step close to finally capturing his maiden tour-level title after an impressive comeback win over defending champion Andrey Rublev at the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Saturday.

The third seed seemed under pressure for much of the semi-final clash before accelerating to a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 win.



There are just two places between World No. 7 Rublev and No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP Rankings and a tight encounter reflected that. But the Canadian found a way to raise his game at big moments to secure his first win over the Russian.

His opponent in the championship match will be World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek overcame a scare before ending the dream run of Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win earlier on Saturday. Tsitsipas leads Auger-Aliassime 5-2 in their ATP head-to-head 5-2.

The World No. 4 had dropped just one set en route to the semi-finals. But he was made to work hard against a pumped-up Lehecka, who showed everyone why he had upset World No. 12 Denis Shapovalov on his main-draw debut at the start of the week with an aggressive performance against Tsitsipas. (ANI)

