Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal

Finishing at the number one spot, an achievement for all year round: Rafael Nadal

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:31 IST

London [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): After receiving the ATP tour trophy for the number-one ranked player, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said that the ranking is an achievement for his performances in the entire year.
Nadal had replaced Serbia's Novak Djokovic as the number one player on November 4 this year. The Spaniard had a stellar season on the court this year as he captured two Grand Slam titles and two ATP Masters 1000s titles.
Among Grand Slams, Nadal managed to win French Open and US Open. He has compiled a 53-7 match record in 2019.
"This trophy is an achievement for all year round, so personally today I cannot thank you all enough for all the support for this match today and all the time I have been playing here in London", Atptour.com quoted Nadal as saying.
"It's very difficult to describe the feeling when you are on the court, when you walk on and you feel the support and the love from that many people. So just thank you very much, everybody, all around," he added.
The 33-year-old Nadal is the oldest player to finish the year as the number one ranked tennis star in the history of the ATP rankings since 1973.
He is also the first player to hold, lose and regain the year-end number one spot four times. He is also the first player to finish at the top spot five times in non-consecutive years.
"I am super happy. Honestly, after all the things that I went through in my career, in terms of injury, I never thought that at the age of 33 and a half, I would have this trophy in my hands again. So it's something really, really emotional for me," Nadal said.
"A lot of work goes on in the shadows to be where we are today. And without all my family, who are here next to me, this would be impossible. I just want to say thank you very, very much everyone for the support," he added.
This is the 16th time in a row that the year-end top spot has been held by a member of the 'Big Four' comprising of Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic or Andy Murray. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:44 IST

Hockey India announces 33 Core Probables for Senior Women National Camp

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Hockey India announced the 33-member Core Probables list on Saturday for the forthcoming Senior Women National Camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:30 IST

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan...

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 16 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh, wished the Indian football team for the upcoming clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Starc will need to do something special to play first Test...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 16 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Mitchell Starc will need to do something special to find a place in the playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:28 IST

I knew it would happen: Lukaku on facing racism at Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): Belgium's Romelu Lukaku said he knew that he would have to deal with racial abuse after joining Inter Milan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:03 IST

Have made steps forward for sure: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy with his current form and said that he has 'made steps forward for sure'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:46 IST

Was not easy to work here: Rajat Sharma on his resignation as...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): After resigning from the post of President of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rajat Sharma on Saturday said that it was not easy working within the association.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:43 IST

Shubman Gill picks his favourite footballer and non-Indian cricketer

London [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): India batsman Shubman Gill picked Brazil's Neymar and South Africa's AB de Villiers as his favourite sportsperson outside cricket and best non-Indian cricketer respectively.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Indore Test: Bangladesh 60/4 till lunch break on day three,...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bangladesh reached the score of 60/4 till the lunch break on day three of the ongoing first Test against India on Saturday here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Rajat Sharma resigns from the post of DDCA President

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from his post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:56 IST

Messi told me to 'shut my mouth', says Brazil coach Tite

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): Brazil head coach Tite has said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi told him to 'shut his mouth' during the clash between the South American football giants.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:01 IST

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket!

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): It was on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the 'Master Blaster', bid adieu to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:48 IST

India is emerging fast as a 'sporting powerhouse': Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said that India is fast emerging as a 'sporting powerhouse' and it is his dream to see the country feature among top-ten nations in the 2028 Olympics.

Read More
iocl