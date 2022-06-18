Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with Achilles injury

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): The four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury.

"My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," former world number one posted on Twitter.

Osaka's tweet, although not citing Wimbledon specifically, was accompanied by a picture of herself on a grass court.

Japanese player suffered an Achilles injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the event in Rome in the leadup to the French Open.

Osaka has not played since the French Open and recently posted a video of herself on her social media handle doing rehab on a treadmill.





The 24-year-old previously said she was not sure if she would play at Wimbledon due to its lack of ranking points.

The ATP and WTA stripped the points from Wimbledon after the Grand Slam event barred Russian and Belarusian players over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Osaka won the US Open twice, in 2018 and 2020, and then she won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 but has never gone past the third round at Wimbledon.

She also pulled out of last year's Wimbledon after taking time off for "personal reasons." She took this decision a month after quitting the French Open due to mental health issues. (ANI)

