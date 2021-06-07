French Open: Andy Murray backs Roger Federer's decision to withdraw

Paris [France], June 7 (ANI): Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer's sensible decision to withdraw from the ongoing French Open to protect his body after two knee operations.

The three times major champion made an apt analogy and compared Tennis with other major sports like football and basketball where players if returning from an injury are given reduced minutes to build up their fitness but that is clearly not the case when talking about tennis.

"In basketball, football etc when returning from injury players are given reduced minutes to build up their fitness. In tennis you don't have that luxury of just playing a set in first match then 2 sets the next etc and building up that way," Murray tweeted.

"Id argue that it's quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc. Sensible decision from him," he continued.



Earlier on Sunday, the 20 times major champion announced that he was withdrawing from the Roland Garros despite having reached the fourth round, opting to focus on his primary objective of winning a ninth Wimbledon title.

"After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today," Federer said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation.

"After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition," the 39-year-old Swiss added.

Tournament director Guy Forget said: "The Roland Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night."

"We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season." (ANI)

