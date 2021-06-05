French Open: Defending champion Nadal storms into fourth round

Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): Defending champion Rafael Nadal on Saturday stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

Nadal defeated England's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in the third round at the ongoing Grand Slam event.

The 35-year-old Nadal dropped just three games in the first set and he was able to win it 6-3, not giving the opponent any chance and he sent the alarm bells ringing.



The Spaniard continued with his momentum in the second set, and he went on to win it, and as a result, he just needed to win another set to progress to the next round of the French Open.

Nadal then did not lose his touch in the final set and he ended up progressing to the next round of the ongoing French Open.

Earlier on Saturday, world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday progressed to the fourth round.

Djokovic outclassed Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 at Court Philippe-Chatrier to progress further in the tournament.

Later in the day, Roger Federer will be in action in his third-round match of the French Open. (ANI)

