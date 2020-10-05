French Open: Djokovic dominates Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Paris [France], October 5 (ANI): Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic outclassed Russia's Karen Khachanov in the fourth-round clash to progress to the quarter-finals of the French Open here at Philippe-Chatrier Court on Monday.



The world number one defeated Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals on the Parisian clay for the 11th consecutive year. It is the second straight edition in which Djokovic has reached the last eight without dropping a set.

The Serbian has accomplished that feat three times in his 16 appearances.

Djokovic will next play against Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Altmaier for a spot in the semi-finals. (ANI)

