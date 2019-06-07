Dominic Thiem (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)
Dominic Thiem (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)

French Open: Djokovic, Thiem cruise into semis

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 22:33 IST

Paris [France] June 6 (ANI): Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the French Open on Thursday after defeating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic looked in great form throughout the match. Although the first set was not easy for the Serbian he was able to win it. Zverev gave a good fight in the first set but couldn't bounce back in the match against the world number one.
In the game lasting two hours and nine minutes, Djokovic was the centre of attraction with no competition after the first set by Zverev.
The 32-year-old now leads 3-2 in the clay-court including a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) victory over Dominic Thiem in last month's Madrid Open semi-finals.
In the other match, Thiem showcased discipline as he was able to counter the strength of Karen Khachanov for his fourth consecutive Roland Garros semi-final.
Thiem dominated like a boss in the match and register a 6-2,6-4,6-2 win in three straight sets in a one hour and 47 minutes long match.
Last year's runner up Thiem, who lost to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, will now seal his berth for the final against Djokovic on June 7 at Philippe-Chatrier court. (ANI)

