Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic

French Open: Djokovic walks into fourth round

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the fourth round of French Open as he registered an easy 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Salvatore Caruso in the third round here on Saturday.
The game lasted for two hours and four minutes, after the conclusion of which Djokovic ousted Caruso. This is Djokovic's 10th consecutive time when he reached in the fourth round and his 13th time overall.
Although Caruso tried his best to overpower Djokovic, the World Number 1 proved too good for him. The first two sets were almost similar as Djokovic secured a 6-3 victory in both the sets over Caruso.
In the third set as well Djokovic dominated throughout and won the set by 6-2.
Caruso failed to take advantage of any of his five break opportunities, while Djokovic broke on five of his 11 chances.
Moreover, Caruso did not hit even a single ace in the match while Djokovic struck eight aces.
Djokovic will now either face Jan-Lennard Struff or Borna Coric. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:56 IST

Kashmiri hockey girl Inayat aims to represent India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): After two decades a Kashmiri girl, Inayat Farooq, created history when she participated in the senior national level hockey championship, organised by Hockey India and Jammu and Kashmir Hockey Association.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:25 IST

AIFF expresses interest in hosting AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jun 2 (ANI): The All India Football Federation expressed its interest in hosting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in 2022. So have Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:00 IST

Twitterati lauds Liverpool FC on Champions League win

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC was crowned the Champions League champions on Saturday as it defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:27 IST

Afghanistan will cause some upsets: Adam Zampa

Dubai [UAE], Jun 2 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was all praise for Afghanistan cricket team and said that Afghanistan will cause some upsets in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:31 IST

Liverpool beats Tottenham to lift Champions League title

Madrid [Spain], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals here in Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:47 IST

Karunaratne blames batsmen for S Lanka's thumping loss against Kiwis

Cardiff [UK], Jun 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunratne blamed his batsmen for the team's thumping ten-wicket loss against New Zealand in a World Cup match on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:20 IST

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill lauds team's bowling attack

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill was all praise for his team's bowlers and said the team has a quality bowling attack who can exploit the conditions quite regularly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 00:28 IST

Serena Williams knocked out of French Open

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Serena Williams was knocked out of the French Open on Saturday as she was defeated by Sofia Kenin 2-6, 5-7 in the third round.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:55 IST

CWC'19: Warner, Finch shine as Aussies thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Bristol [UK], June 1 (ANI): David Warner and Aaron Finch struck fifties to help Australia thrash Afghanistan by seven wickets at the Bristol County Ground here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Leander Paes, Benoit Paire crash out of French Open men's doubles

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): The men's doubles pair of Leander Paes and Benoit Paire crashed out of the French Open on Saturday as they were defeated 0-6 6-4 3-6 by the Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan Cabal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

Mortaza ready to give 'best shot' against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opening game against South Africa, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, we are "pretty much confident to give our best shot."

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

'I thought West Indies were quite clinical': Clive Lloyd

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd on Saturday hailed the team's performance in their first World Cup match against Pakistan. Lloyd termed Windies performance as clinical and said the team from the Carribean used the pitch to their advantage.

Read More
iocl