French Open: Federer secures spot in quarter-finals

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Roger Federer showed a scintillating performance yet again to reach in the quarter-final on Sunday as he defeated Argentina's Leonardo Mayer by 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Federer dominated Mayer in the opening set as the latter struggled a lot to get points and consequently Federer won the set by 6-2. Ruthless Federer then wrapped up the second set by 6-3 and in the final set as well Mayer barely made an impact and lost the set by 3-6 to Federer.

The Swiss converted five of his 10 break points and did not face a break point on his serve throughout the game.

Federer is the third oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

In the last eight, Federer will either compete with Stan Wawrinka or Stefanos Tsitsipas. (ANI)

