French Open: Nadal advances to record-breaking 14th quarter-final after defeating Korda

Paris [France], October 4 (ANI): World number two Rafael Nadal defeated American Sebastian Korda in the fourth-round clash on Sunday to progress to a record-breaking 14th quarter-final at Roland Garros.





The Spanish ended Korda's run in the tournament as he advanced to the next round comfortably in three consecutive sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and 55 minutes long encounter.

By reaching his 14th quarter-final in Paris, Nadal breaks a tie with Novak Djokovic, who has reached 13 quarter-finals at the clay-court Grand Slam championship. Djokovic will attempt to re-join Nadal at the top of the leaderboard when he faces Karen Khachanov on Monday.

In his 100th match at Roland Garros, Nadal will face US Open finalist Alexander Zverev or Next Gen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals. (ANI)

