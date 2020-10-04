French Open: Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to cruise to fourth round

Paris [France], October 3 (ANI): Tunisian professional tennis player Ons Jabeur on Saturday created history as she became the first Arab woman to advance to the fourth round of the French Open.

Jabeur displayed a gutsy 7-6(9) 2-6 6-3 performance to overtake No. 8 Sabalenka and reached her first Round 16 in Paris.



On Friday, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal had advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after defeating Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal dominated the first and third set and wrapped the match that lasted for 95 minutes quite comfortably. The defending champion will next horns with American tennis player Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Also, American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open due to an Achilles injury.


