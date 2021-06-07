French Open: Roger Federer battles past Koepfer to reach fourth round

Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Sunday stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

Federer defeated German lefty Dominik Koepfer in a gruelling 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 battle to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

The 39-year-old began well, as he served smartly. But his 59th-ranked German opponent immediately showed that the game was not going to be a cakewalk as he hit heavy groundstrokes on both wings to keep the Swiss back.

The German tennis player took the second set to break Federer's rhythm. But after battling hard the Swiss tennis maestro got over the line as he won the next two sets to sail into the fourth round.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal also reached the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

Nadal defeated England's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in the third round at the ongoing Grand Slam event.

The 35-year-old Nadal dropped just three games in the first set and he was able to win it 6-3, not giving the opponent any chance and he sent the alarm bells ringing.

Earlier on Saturday, world number one Novak Djokovic progressed to the fourth round.

Djokovic outclassed Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 at Court Philippe-Chatrier to progress further in the tournament.