French Open: Schwartzman stuns Thiem in marathon clash to reach semi-final

Paris [France], October 7 (ANI): Argentina's Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a five-hour-long marathon clash to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday.



Schwartzman defeated Austrian 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2 in an intense quarter-final encounter.

Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam and had lost his three previous quarter-finals, including one at the French, but the 28-year-old was relentless in his pursuit of victory in a gripping duel.

Schwartzman has set up a semi-final clash with 12-time champion Rafael Nadal. (ANI)

