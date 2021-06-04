French Open: Serena Williams, Medvedev, Zverev enter fourth round

Paris [France], June 4 (ANI): American tennis star Serena Williams came from behind in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4 in the ongoing French Open on Friday.

With this win, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner sailed into the fourth round with straights sets victory over her opponent.

Serena hit 22 winners against 20 unforced errors in a tough game against Collins, who was a quarter-finalist here last year.

"I really do noyt think about it too much because I am still playing, but I feel good to hopefully be an inspiration and continue to be an inspiration," the French Open website quoted Serena as saying.



"It is fun, I just really enjoy my time here and I enjoy playing in front of this crowd and in general, I always try to have fun," she added.

The 39-year-old Williams will next lock horns with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, the number 21 seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in just one hour and 38 minutes to reach the fourth round.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev also entered the fourth following a straight-sets victory on Friday over Laslo Djere.

Zverev fought back from 2-5 down in the second set and saved three consecutive set points in the match. (ANI)

