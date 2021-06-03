French Open: Serena Williams progresses to third round

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the ongoing French Open.

Serena defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in the second-round match played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Buzarnescu gave a tough fight in the first set but Serena managed to hold her fort and she ended up winning the first set. She just needed a victory in one more set to progress to the third round.



The Romanian Buzarnescu staged a comeback in the second set and managed to win it 7-5, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

However, Serena managed to return to winning ways in the third set and progressed to the third round of the ongoing Grand Slam.

The 39-year-old Serena needs one more major win to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally. She has not added to her Grand Slam tally since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Tuesday had stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open. Nadal defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On Monday, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer stormed into the second round. Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. (ANI)

