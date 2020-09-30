French Open: Stan Wawrinka cruises to third round

Paris [France], September 30 (ANI): With his scintillating performance, Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka reached the third round of the French Open on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

While Wawrinka dominated the first two sets, Koepfer made a comeback in the third set. Wawrinka then wrapped up the game after clinching the fourth set quite easily.

Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, recorded his 150th Grand Slam match win to become the 15th man in history to reach the milestone at the majors.



Earlier in the day, American tennis player Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open ahead of her second-round clash due to an Achilles injury.

"Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury," French Open official handle tweeted

The 39-year-old tennis star was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in a last-64 clash on Wednesday.

Williams had sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka earlier this month. She has said that the issue will require two weeks of rest followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation. (ANI)

