French Open: 'What an effort', says Ashwin as Pablo Andujar upsets Dominic Thiem

Paris [France], May 30 (ANI): Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem was knocked out on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.

Pablo Andujar came from behind to erase a two-set deficit to upset the Austrian No.4 seed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It was Thiem's first loss in the opening round of the French Open.

Andujar, ranked 68 in the world, fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career. He had defeated Roger Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Andujar's effort which caused an upset on the opening day of the French Open.

"What an effort that was from Pablo Andujar to beat Dominic Thiem in a 5 setter after being 2 sets down. He beat Roger Federer in the lead up to this French open too. Great first day at the #RolandGarros," Ashwin tweeted.





Earlier in the day, world number two Naomi Osaka got off to a flying start in the French Open as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day.

With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row.

Osaka booked her spot in the second round by overcoming Tig in a tight second set ending the game which lasted for one hour 47 minutes.

She will now lock horns with another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, who knocked out Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

