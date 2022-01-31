Goal in 2022 is to break into top-10, says World No. 15 Karatsev ahead of Maharashtra Open

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Russian tennis star Aslan Karatsev on Monday said his goal this season is to break into the Top-10 in the world and is looking forward to the ongoing 2022 Maharashtra Open as a stepping stone towards his aim.

The Tata Open Maharashtra kick-started at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Monday and will conclude on February 6.

"I had some goals to achieve this season, Top-15 and then Top-10. Want to improve my game, there were few things that I was working on the pre-season," Karatsev said during a press conference here.

The 28-year-old made a brilliant start to the season, clinching his third ATP singles title at Sydney International when he outclassed two-time Olympic champion Andy Murry in the final. And now he is eager to win another title in Pune and get closer to his next target.



The current World No.15 has received top billing at the fourth edition of the tournament, which is organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), and will begin his challenge in the second round. This will be Karatsev's second visit to Pune. In the last edition, he came as an alternate player but couldn't move beyond the first singles qualifying round.

"I'm very happy to be here. Coming from the Australian Open, almost the same weather conditions here. When you are a top seed obviously it gives some advantage that you skip the first match but also sometimes playing the first match helps you get that rhythm," the 2021 French Open runner-up further said.

Karatsev had a breakthrough 2021 wherein he became the first player in an Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final on debut at the Australian Open, clinched first two titles and won Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Elena Vesnina. He also grabbed many eyeballs when he upstaged World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on his home court to enter the Serbia Open final.



The Moscow resident said that he wants to aim to perform every year like that but feels no pressure and will be going day-by-day. (ANI)

