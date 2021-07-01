'Great to be back at Wimbledon': Ravi Shastri shares picture ahead of Federer's match

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday took some time off and went to watch Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer's second-round match in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Centre Court.

Federer will lock horns with French tennis player Richard Gasquet in the second round of the tournament on Centre Court

Shastri shared a picture of him from the stadium on Thursday.

"Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit," Shastri tweeted

On Tuesday, Federer had survived a scare in his opening match to register a win over Adrian Mannarino.

Federer staged a comeback against Mannarino to level the game before the French tennis player was forced to retire.



The game 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 was at level with Federer winning the fourth set but Mannarino retired just at the start of the fifth essay and Swiss tennis maestro got a walkover.

In the first set Federer came out with flying colours but Mannarino levelled up against the star player after a dominant second set tie-break.

Mannarino stunned Federer in the third set when he won an easy game but the Grand Slam champion won the fourth set to stage a comeback and was finally given a walkover as he reached the second round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Star India player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

Sania and her American partner easily defeated the doubles pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles.

Krawczyk, Guarachi gave a tough fight to Sania and Mattek-Sands in the first set however, the Indian tennis star along with her partner clinched the opening set 7-5.

Riding on the winning momentum, Sania and Mattek-Sands thrashed sixth seed pair of Krawczyk- Guarachi in the second set with a 6-3 win to kick off the quest of Grand Slam in style. (ANI)

