Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.
Halep outclassed Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal clash at Rod Laver Arena in 53 minutes.
Halep thrashed the 28th seeded, playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, without dropping a set.
With the win, Halep extends her head-to-head dominance against Kontaveit to 3-0, winning all of the sets contested between them.
The Romanian will now either play against Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round. (ANI)
Halep marches to Australian Open semifinals
ANI | Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:34 IST
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.