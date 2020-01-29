Halep marches to Australian Open semifinals

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Halep outclassed Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal clash at Rod Laver Arena in 53 minutes.

Halep thrashed the 28th seeded, playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, without dropping a set.

With the win, Halep extends her head-to-head dominance against Kontaveit to 3-0, winning all of the sets contested between them.

The Romanian will now either play against Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round. (ANI)

