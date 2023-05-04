"He accepts the areas he can improve, works on them": Arsenal manager on skipper Odegaard following win over Chelsea

London [United Kingdom], May 4 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is impressed by his team's performance against Chelsea and complimented his 24-year-old captain Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal registered a dominant 3-1 victory in the North London derby on Wednesday.

"We do not know what the limits of the players are. When you have a player of his quality and his eagerness to learn every single day, he accepts that there are areas he can still improve a lot. He is constantly working on them, and in the end, you get rewarded. That's a credit to him." said the manager as per the club's official website.



The Norwegian midfielder has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 appearances in this Premier League season.

Odegaard made his senior international debut for Norway in 2014, at age 15, and set the record for the youngest senior Norwegian player, and the youngest player to play in a UEFA European Championship qualifying match. He assumed the full captaincy of Norway in March 2021.

Odegaard began his senior club career at age 15 in 2014, playing for Stromsgodset; he set the Tippeligaen record for its youngest goalscorer, In 2015, he signed for Real Madrid in a transfer worth an initial EUR4 million Euros, where he set the club record for its youngest player.

After enduring sporadic playing time, Odegaard joined Eredivisie clubs Heerenveen and Vitesse, and La Liga club Real Sociedad, on successive loans between 2017 and 2019; Odegaard won the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad in 2019.

Following another loan, he signed for Arsenal in 2021 in a transfer worth an initial EUR35 million Euros. After a successful first full season with Arsenal, he was announced as the club's captain in 2022. (ANI)

