Helping to end this global crisis is the highest priority: WTA Chairman

Florida [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): As the coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and CEO, Steve Simon, said helping to end this 'global crisis' is their 'highest priority'.

"As you are likely aware, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the professional tennis season has been suspended through June 7. While not an easy decision, this is undoubtedly the right course of action and tournament play will only resume once the relevant authorities and public health experts have provided guidance that it is safe to do so," WTA's official website quoted Simon as saying.

"With athletes hailing from more than 80 countries and regions and a competitive season that spans six continents, the WTA's commitment to helping end this global crisis is the highest priority. There isn't anything more important than the well-being of everyone in our WTA family, which includes loyal fans such as yourself. At this moment in time, stepping up means stepping back while wider society tackles this global health crisis and we all strive to do our part as individuals," he added.

WTA on March 18 announced the postponement of all WTA and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments until June 7.

Simon then added that he looks forward to being back in action soon.

"Stay safe and thank you for your support and understanding. It's because of you that tennis is the leading global sport for women. We look forward to being back in action soon," Simon said. (ANI)

