Hironmoy Chatterjee writes to ITF over player's safety in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Monday wrote to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), seeking final certificate confirming the safety of everyone who will be travelling to Pakistan for the Davis CupAsia-Oceania Group-1 tie.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie at Islamabad on September 14 and 15.

"The government has asked us to follow the Olympic Charter. AITA has clearly stated to government and players that ITF has taken full responsibility for safety," Chatterjee said in the letter written to ITF.

"We're aware that you had done a safety check before diplomatic ties were downgraded (by Pakistan). ITF may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie," he added.

"AITA is, therefore, waiting for your final certificate confirming the safety of all the stakeholders and the details of the security plan prepared from the arrival of the team to its departure so that we can start applying for visas for travelling to Pakistan," Chatterjee stated in the letter. (ANI)

