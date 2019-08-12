All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee
All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee

Hironmoy Chatterjee writes to ITF over player's safety in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Monday wrote to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), seeking final certificate confirming the safety of everyone who will be travelling to Pakistan for the Davis CupAsia-Oceania Group-1 tie.
The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie at Islamabad on September 14 and 15.
"The government has asked us to follow the Olympic Charter. AITA has clearly stated to government and players that ITF has taken full responsibility for safety," Chatterjee said in the letter written to ITF.
"We're aware that you had done a safety check before diplomatic ties were downgraded (by Pakistan). ITF may find it appropriate to do another check to its own satisfaction to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders connected with the tie," he added.
"AITA is, therefore, waiting for your final certificate confirming the safety of all the stakeholders and the details of the security plan prepared from the arrival of the team to its departure so that we can start applying for visas for travelling to Pakistan," Chatterjee stated in the letter. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:44 IST

Langer says not 'humanly possible' for Cummins to play all five...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): Despite admitting to have Australia pacer Pat Cummins for all five Test matches, head coach Justin Langer has said that it won't be 'humanly possible' for the bowler to play all the matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:53 IST

Sehwag expresses desire to become team selector

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former India batsman Virendra Sehwag on Monday expressed his desire to become a team selector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:11 IST

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to begin from August 14

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, a pathway to the next Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by India from August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:17 IST

We've got a good, hungry squad: Harry Kane

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Tottenham's Harry Kane believes that his team can give a tougher competition to their rivals this season as they have got a 'good and hungry' squad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:39 IST

COTIF Cup President presents Indian eves with third-place trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): COTIF Cup President Eliseu Gomez Tormos was impressed by Indian eves in the recently concluded tournament in Valencia, Spain and as a result, he presented a special new third-place trophy to the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:09 IST

You cannot miss Sehwag's 'unwilling tribute' to Aryabhatta

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has gained the reputation of coming up with the quirkiest of tweets and on Monday he remembered his "unwilling tribute" to mathematician Aryabhatta.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Cannot take isolated stand in multilateral events: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has said that an isolated stand cannot be taken when it comes to multilateral events organised by international bodies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:58 IST

Was tired when I reached score of 65: Kohli tells Chahal

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 120 runs against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal about the toll the innings took on him, saying he felt tired after reaching 65.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:16 IST

PSG fans display banners asking Neymar to leave

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Amidst speculations regarding future of star Brazilian footballer Neymar at France's football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans of the side displayed banners asking the player to leave.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:33 IST

Eid al-Adha 2019: Sports fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak!

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): While devotees from across the country are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the sports fraternity too extended their cordial wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:29 IST

Great start for me, team: Harry Maguire on Man Utd's win

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Manchester United defeating Chelsea in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season is a "great start" for him and the team, said defender Harry Maguire.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:21 IST

On Manchester United's victory, Yuvraj takes jibe at Kevin Pietersen

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chelsea's defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20 season saw former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh calling out veteran cricketer Kevin Pietersen on social media.

Read More
iocl