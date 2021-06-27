Hopeful for men's doubles entry in Tokyo Olympics: AITA secretary-general

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): All India Tennis Association's (AITA) secretary-general Anil Dhupar is hopeful for a men's doubles qualification from India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Dhupar is also optimistic about star tennis player Ankita Raina bagging a berth in Tokyo Games after AITA requested International Tennis Federation (ITF) to give her a wild card entry.

"We are hopeful for two things-- one is men's doubles and the Ankita's qualification definitely. We have written to ITF for Ankita to give her wild card in Olympics and we are awaiting a reply from them and hopefully by Monday will have a reply from them," Dhupar told ANI.

"We had written for men's singles also but they rejected because the cut off is 105 but in Ankita's case she is an Asian Games Bronze medalist and normally the rule is that Asian Games gold medalist get an entry," he informed.

"Since the gold and silver medalists are getting entry directly that's why we have applied that Ankita is also entitled to get in. Let's see what ITF decides on this," Dhupar pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ankita will play alongside Sania Mirza in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)