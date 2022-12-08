Hyderabad Strikers go top of table after day 1 of Tennis Premier League

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): The first day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) culminated with a round of blockbuster matches. The matches commenced after a grand opening ceremony at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The round of fixtures began with Delhi Binny's Brigade taking on the Pune Jaguars for the first match of the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. The match began with the Women's Singles Category. Sowjanya Bivasetti from Delhi Binny's Brigade took on Rutuja Bhosale of Pune Jaguars, ending 12-8 in favour of Sowjanya.

The match was followed by the Men's Singles Category which was played between Mohamed Aziz Dougaz of Delhi Binny's Brigade and Arjun Khade of Pune Jaguars, in which Arjun Khade came out on top with a score of 11-9.

The next category was the Men's Doubles in which Mohamed Aziz Dougaz and Siddhanth Banthia of Delhi Binny's Brigade took on Arjun Khade and Vijay Sundar Prashanth. The match ended 11-9 in favour of Delhi Binny's Brigade, according to a statement released by TPL.



The last tie was in the Mixed Doubles Category which saw Siddhanth Banthia and Sowjanya Bivasetti of Delhi Binny's Brigade go head-to-head with Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Rutuja Bhosale of Pune Jaguars. The match ended 12-8 in favour of the Pune Jaguars. Sowjanya Bivasetti was awarded the player of the match award for her excellent performance in the fixture.

The second fixture saw Gujarat Panthers take on Mumbai Leon Army. The match began with the Women's Singles Category. Ankita Raina from Gujarat Panthers took on Valeriya Strakhova of Mumbai Leon Army, ending 13-7 in favour of Ankita.

The match was followed by a Men's singles fixture between Ramkumar Ramanathan of Mumbai Leon Army and Manish Sureshkumar of Gujarat Panthers. Ramanathan emerged victorious with a score of 11-9. The next category was in Men's Doubles in which Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Mumbai Leon Army took on Manish Sureshkumar and Divij Sharan. The match that ended 11-9 in favour of Gujarat Panthers.

The last tie was in the Mixed Doubles Category which saw Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Valeriya Strakhova of Mumbai Leon Army go up against Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan of Gujarat Panthers. The match ended 12-8 in favour of the Gujarat Panthers.

Akita Raina was awarded the player of the match for her performance in the fixture between Mumbai Leon Army and Gujarat Panthers. (ANI)

