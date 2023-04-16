I don't feel like a favourite in Barcelona Open: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz

Barcelona [Spain], April 16 (ANI): Defending champion and the top seed in Barcelona Open Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday said that he does not feel "favourite" in Barcelona even though the 19-year-old Spaniard is the defending champion at the ATP 500 event.

Next week in Catalunya, the world No. 2 will attempt to defend an ATP title for the first time. Last year, he attempted the feat in Umag, but his campaign ended in the final against Jannik Sinner. The same thing happened earlier this season in Rio de Janeiro, when he faced Cameron Norrie in the championship match. He lost in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami.

Alcaraz has come close to reclaiming his throne on every previous attempt, but has never succeeded. This week in Barcelona, he hopes for a different story, though a relaxed Alcaraz is eager to avoid any kind of pressure.

"We'll be thinking about everything, apart from defending the title. Barcelona is a place I love playing in, where I have really amazing memories, not just from last year, but also from playing when I was young. I'm going to try and avoid that pressure to defend the title," Alcaraz said at the pre-tournament press conference.

He will almost certainly have the crowd's support. His family, friends, and the legions of fans he has amassed since breaking onto the scene will be right behind him, as they always are when he plays at home. He does not, however, know who his first opponent will be (the winner of the clash between Ilya Ivashka and Nuno Borges).



"I'm a player who looks at the route to the final, but only briefly. But my focus is on the first round, and it will stay there until I've played it," he said of his defence of the crown.

The fact that his compatriot and 12-time champion Rafael Nadal isn't in the draw doesn't help his chances. At least, that is the 2022 champion's opinion.

"I'm a tennis player but I'm also a tennis fan and I always want to see the best players at every tournament. With what Rafa has achieved at this tournament, it's a shame not to have him here, not to be able to enjoy his tennis and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"The absences don't make me feel like more of a favourite. Every match is huge and every player in the draw can beat me, no problem," he said about the strong field at the Barcelona event. "I have to stay focused and play my best in every match. I don't feel like a favourite at all, every match is huge, and I have to play as well as possible," he added.

Among the other names in the draw are Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz was full of praise for the latter, with whom he may cross paths in the semi-final.

"Whenever we play, I think it's very fun to watch and they are great matches," he said. "I hope to have a rivalry with Jannik like the ones between great players like Rafa, Djokovic and Federer. Also, we get on well off-court," Alcaraz said. (ANI)

