ICC congratulates former WBBL player Ashleigh Barty on winning maiden Wimbledon title

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): The International Cricket Council(ICC) congratulated World number one tennis player, Ashleigh Barty on clinching her maiden Wimbledon title.

Barty as a professional cricketer used to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) during 2015. She had taken a break from her tennis career in 2014 and a year later she played in the WBBL for Brisbane Heat. However, she made her return to tennis in 2016, and on Saturday she won her maiden Wimbledon title.

"Congrats to former WBBL player @ashbarty on becoming 2021 @Wimbledon champion!" tweeted ICC with a video of Ash playing cricket.



Barty's departure from pro tennis in September of 2014 made headlines, as the then-18-year-old had reached three Grand Slam doubles finals with good friend and mentor Casey Dellacqua. Having made her debut at the Australian Open in 2012 at 15, Barty had peaked in the rankings at No.129 in 2013 and - when she walked away from the sport - was ranked No.216.

On Saturday, Barty defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the summit clash at the Centre Court. This was the first time that a Wimbledon women's final went to a third and deciding set since 2012. Nine years ago, Serena Williams had defeated Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets at the women's final at the Centre Court.

Barty had earlier won the French Open title in 2019 and after winning at All England Club. She has secured her second Grand Slam title. (ANI)

