India gain 4-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup, secure spot in 2020 Qualifiers

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Nov 30 (ANI): India progressed to the 2020 Qualifiers after securing a 4-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup on Saturday.

India completed a 4-0 win after Sumit Nagal defeated Yousef Kalil 6-1 6-0 in 32 minutes long clash. The Qualifiers will take place on March 6-7 next year, where India will face two-time Davis Cup champions Croatia.

Leander Paes paired with debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match against teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 in just 53 minutes. The win ensured India's spot in the next year's Qualifiers.

The 12 winners of the Qualifiers will join the six teams that have already booked their place in the Davis Cup Finals -- Spain, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, France, and Serbia. (ANI)

