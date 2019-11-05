Representative Image
India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:35 IST

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) independent security advisors, India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue.
"Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITF's independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on 29-30 November 2019, must be played at a neutral venue," the ITF said in a statement.
"The ITF and Davis Cup Committee's first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis," it added.
The Asia/Oceania Group I tie originally scheduled for September 14-15 in Islamabad was postponed by the ITF to November 29-30 following a security review.
Earlier, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time. The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This led India to political tensions between India and Pakistan.
As per the Davis Cup Regulations, the Pakistan Tennis Federation now has the choice to nominate a neutral venue and has five working days to confirm their proposed venue. The venue will be announced once the choice has been submitted and approved. (ANI)

