Indian Wells: America's Jack Sock, John Isner win men's doubles title

California [US], March 20 (ANI): The American pair of Jack Sock and John Isner beat Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(4), 6-3 to win the men's doubles title here at Indian Wells.



After winning the first-set in tie-breaker the second seed pair of Sock and Isner broke for 2-0 in the second set against the unseeded pair and never trailed thereafter winning the second set by a comfortable margin of 6-3.

Despite losing the final, it was an impressive performance by Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin pair, who were playing together for the first time.

Jack Sock and John Isner duo won their second Indian Wells title. They won this title for the first time in 2018 and now in 2022. The Americans now have three ATP Masters 1000 trophies as a pair. (ANI)

