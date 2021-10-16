Indian Wells: Karatsev-Rublev set up doubles final clash against Peers-Polasek

California [USA], October 16 (ANI): The pair of Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev dazzled on Friday night as they advance into the doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open.



The Russians fell behind 0-3 in the match tie-break against German Tim Puetz and New Zealand's Michael Venus before winning 10 of the last 12 points to set up a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 win at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Karatsev, who teamed with Rublev to win the Doha doubles title earlier in the year, crushed numerous clean winners off the return and baseline and also was explosive at net. For his part, Rublev's massive forehand always kept Puetz and Venus on edge.

In Saturday's final the ATP Cup-winning teammates will play seventh seeds, John Peers of Australia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia. Peers is a veteran performer who has reached the men's doubles final at three of the four Grand Slams, winning the Australian Open in 2017. Peers and partner Filip Polasek reached the US Open semifinals last month, and most recently the final in San Diego. (ANI)

