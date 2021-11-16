Injured Matteo Berrettini withdraws from ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner steps in

Turin [Italy], November 16 (ANI): Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday withdrew from the ATP Finals after suffering a left oblique injury that forced him to retire from his match on Sunday evening against Alexander Zverev.

After one game in the second set, the Italian took a medical timeout. An emotional Berrettini attempted to continue but was forced to retire.

Zverev won a tightly contested first set 7-6(7) in 79 minutes and led 1-0 in the second set when Berrettini was unable to continue. Following a medical timeout, the home favourite attempted to continue. But after playing one more point, he walked to the net to shake hands. Zverev climbed over the net to embrace and console him.



Berrettini announced his withdrawal from the ATP Finals through an emotional Instagram post.

Now the first alternate Jannik Sinner will take Berrettini's place. Sinner will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner has enjoyed the best season of his career, lifting four ATP Tour trophies, including the biggest triumph of his career at the Citi Open in Washington. The Italian is 45-21 in 2021. (ANI)

