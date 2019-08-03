It took more than belief: Leander Paes on winning bronze at 1996 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): It has been 23 years since Leander Paes became the first Indian tennis player to win an Olympic bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The medal around Leander's neck marked India's first solo Olympic medal in 44 years.

It also doubled the Olympic medal for Paes family as Leander's father Vece, former Indian hockey midfielder, won bronze during the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Leander in a tweet said it took a lot more than belief for just another boy who believed he could achieve it. He further said he can sit with his father on the same table as two Olympic Champions.

"I'll never get over this day. Just another boy who believed he could. But it took a LOT more than just belief. Look Dada, now we can finally sit on the same table as two Olympic champions I earned that for you, me, for our people and for our country. It feels GOOD," Leander tweeted.



Leander defeated Brazil's Fernando Meligeni 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 before losing to eventual winner and America's Andre Agassi 6-7, 3-6. (ANI)

