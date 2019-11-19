ITF picks Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) has picked Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan as the venue for India and Pakistan's Davis Cup tie, All India Tennis Association's Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed on Tuesday.

"Yeah, the venue is Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, and the tie will be played on November 29 and 30," Chatterjee told ANI.

Earlier the tie was scheduled to be played in Islamabad but citing security concerns ITF had decided to shift the match to a neutral venue.

On Monday, senior Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna had pulled out of the match against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury.

The 39-year-old has sustained tear in the supraspinatus tendinopathy on his shoulder which was confirmed after MRI.

"Yes, I have pulled out due to supraspinatus tendinopathy with an intrasubstance tear. MRI was done today which shows the result," Bopanna had told ANI.

When Chatterjee was asked about the replacement of Rohan, he replied: "We have already announced the squad, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will be the replacement of Rohan as he was already a part of the squad".

On November 14, AITA had announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

On the basis of the fresh confirmations, the following squad was selected for the tie: Rohit Rajpal - Non-Playing Captain, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes.

Including three reserves Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Saikumar Mukund, and Siddharth Rawat.

India is slated to face Pakistan in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 Tie of Davis Cup on November 29 and 30. (ANI)

