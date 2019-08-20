ITF to decide on Wednesday about India-Pakistan Davis Cup match

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions between India and Pakistan, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will discuss on Wednesday whether the Davis Cup tie between two neighbouring countries will be shifted to a neutral venue or not.

"In the morning, they (ITF) sent us a mail stating that the matter has been raised to the Davis Cup committee, which will be discussing the matter on Wednesday," AITA sources told ANI.

Earlier, the conference call, which was scheduled to take place between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the ITF on Monday, had been deferred for Tuesday.

The conference call was scheduled to discuss the participation of Indian players in the Davis Cup, being held in Pakistan.



AITA had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie at Islamabad on September 14 and 15. (ANI)

