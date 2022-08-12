Jessica Pegula fends off Camila Giorgi to reach Toronto QFs; Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka

Toronto [Canada], August 12 (ANI): Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula on Thursday continued her winning campaign as she ousted defending champion Camila Giorgi at the National Bank Open to reach the quarterfinals.

In just under two hours top-ranked American outclassed Giorgi 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

No.7 seed Pegula fought hard from a break down at 4-2 in the final set and saved a match point at 5-4 before claiming the top victory and improving it to the score of 6-2 against Giorgi. Despite it all, the match lasted one hour and 57 minutes.



"The conditions were so tough ... and I knew it was just going to be a mental battle today," WTA quoted Pegula as saying.

"It's always a mental battle playing Giorgi, especially with the way she plays. She can be so hot and cold, so it was just a matter of mentally toughing it out. I'm always happy to get through a match like that. Of course, when you're playing it, you don't really want to do that. You don't really want to stress yourself out that much, but at the end of the day, those are the matches you have to pull through," she added.

On the other hand, the American teen sensation Coco Gauff registered a stunning victory in a third-set tiebreak, defeating No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Gauff led by a 3-0 double break in the second set but had to come from 3-0 down in the third set to clinch an outstanding victory 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4).

The match lasted for three hours and 11 minutes which was the longest of Gauff's career so far. Gauff's will be against No.15 seed Simona Halep in the quarterfinal, who came through against Jil Teichmann 6-2, 7-5. (ANI)

