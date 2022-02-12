Juan Martin Del Potro withdraws from Rio Open amid retirement talk

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 12 (ANI): Former world number three, Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Rio Open, the organisers confirmed on Friday.

After receiving a wild card for the main draw, the Argentinian player decided to not take part in the Brazilian ATP 500 tournament.

"Chinese rising star Juncheng Shang was contemplated by IMG Tennis wild card for Rio Open main draw. Shang is number 2 at ITF Juniors World Ranking and 663rd at ATP singles ranking. Shang joins to Brazilians Felipe Meligeni and Thiago Monteiro, also contemplated for main draw wild card," organisers in a statement said.

The 33-year-old who has revealed about his retirement plans returned to the tennis court on Tuesday at Argentina Open where he lost against countryman Federico Delbonis, del Potro broke serve in the opening game of the match but ultimately dropped a 6-1, 6-3 contest in one hour, 23 minutes.



The 33-year-old Argentine was playing in his first competitive action since 2019, following four right knee surgeries.

Last week, the former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hinted strongly during a tearful press conference that his appearances in Bueno Aires and Rio de Janeiro may mark his final ATP Tour tournaments.

Del Potro's decorated career is highlighted by a US Open triumph in 2009 and 22 tour-level titles, most recently at the 2018 Indian Wells. Known as the 'Tower of Tandil,' after his hometown, del Potro reached a career-high ATP Ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. He's also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning singles bronze in 2012 (London) and silver in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

The Argentine turned professional in 2005 and played his first ATP Tour events in 2006. He won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in 2008, the first of four that season.

Injuries plagued the 6-foot-6 del Potro throughout his career. He missed extended time in 2010 and 2014-16 with a wrist injury, and more recently has struggled with knee problems that have kept him sidelined since mid-2019. (ANI)

