Karman Kaur Thandi to train in Chandigarh's RoundGlass Academy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): RoundGlass Tennis Academy is delighted to announce that noted tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi will officially be training at the Academy in Chandigarh under its Technical Director, Aditya Sachdeva. The 23-year-old Karman was most recently featured at the ITF Women's tournament in Thailand.

Karman Kaur Thandi has career-high WTA rankings of 196 in singles, as of 20 August 2018, and No. 180 in doubles, as of 14 January 2019.

Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, Karman said, "I am delighted to train at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy. Aditya sir has over the years played a key role in shaping me as a player and I hope to continue developing my game under his guidance with the help of the world-class facilities at the Academy."



Aditya Sachdeva added, "Everyone at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy is excited to have Karman on board with us. She is one of the brightest talents in Indian tennis and we are looking forward to helping her reach the next level. Her presence will be a huge source of inspiration for the young athletes training with us."



Earlier in May, the Academy inducted 15 young athletes from across the country to train them as tennis professionals and ensure their overall development. Each of these athletes has received a 100% coaching scholarship from the Academy, which includes state-of-the-art training, nutrition, sports science, physical and mental conditioning, and tournament participation.

RoundGlass Tennis Academy is on a mission to develop, nurture, and showcase talent through tennis in diverse communities of India. RoundGlass Sports is creating opportunities for children and youth to take up and excel in sports such as football, hockey and tennis in India. (ANI)

