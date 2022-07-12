Karolina Pliskova parts ways with coach Sascha Bajin following early Wimbledon exit

Prague [Czechia], July 12 (ANI): Former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova has split with coach Sacha Bajin after a little less than two years.

The 30-year-old Czech made the announcement on social media Monday, calling their partnership 'an incredible time' and praising her coach as 'one of the best coaches out there.'

"Even good things something comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team. It was an incredible time and i learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself :) One of the best coaches out there, good luck my friend," she tweeted.



Pliskova teamed up with Bajin, who was a former hitting partner to tennis great Serena Williams before he coached Naomi Osaka to two of her four Grand Slam titles, ahead of the 2021 season.

The 2018 WTA Coach of the Year, Bajin also worked with Kristina Mladenovic and Dayana Yastremska earlier to link with Pliskova. Their partnership bore was successful when Pliskova reached her second Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where she was beaten in three sets by former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

After skipping the Australian Open and the Middle East swing with a broken arm she suffered in the off-season, Pliskova made her 2022 debut at the Paribas Open in March. She's 9-11 on the year so far, with her best result being a semifinal showing at the Internationaux de Strasbourg just prior to Roland Garros. She also reached the quarterfinals at the bett1open in Berlin. (ANI)

