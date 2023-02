Khelo India Winter Games concludes; J-K tops medal tally with 26 gold

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], February 15 (ANI): The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games concluded on Tuesday in Gulmarg with a grand function attended by over 2000 participants including players, tourists and officials of different departments.

Jammu and Kashmir topped the medal tally, bagging 26 Gold medals, 25 silver medals and 25 Bronze medals followed by Maharashtra with 13 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. The third position was achieved by Himachal Pradesh 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 7 Bronze while Army scored 10 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik was the chief guest during the concluding ceremony. Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Prem Kumar Jha; Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul; CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority besides Major General RK Sing and President Winter Games Rouf Trumboo, Officers of line departments, players and tourists were present on the occasion.

Speaking on occasion, the Union Minister remarked that the third Khelo India Winter Games held at Gulmarg was a major event compared to the previous events. He said that the next event would be an even more significant event which would be compared with other international events.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor for the developing sports infrastructure in J&K which helps youth to excel in different sports.



He said that players such as Sarfaraz Ahmad and Arif Khan who played in the Winter Olympics made our nation proud.

"In the last two years the government developed Indoor Stadiums in every district of Jammu and Kashmir besides playgrounds in every panchayat', he said and underlined that J&K has transitioned into a new era of prosperity.

While distributing medals among the winners of Junior Girls Snow Shoe sport and Sprint boys, the minister expressed pleasure over the exemplary performance of J-K players who bagged gold in these competitions.



He thanked officials of various departments associated with the Khelo India winter games including the J-K Sports Council, Tourism department, Gulmarg Development Authority, Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation, hoteliers and the Winter Games Association for the smooth and successful organisation of the entire event.

Sarmad Hafeez, while speaking on the occasion, thanked the Centre for awarding the 3rd Khelo India winter games and termed the five days programme as a snow festival in the wonderland of Gulmarg and said that Gulmarg is the capital of winter sports of the country.

While presenting a vote of thanks, Nuzhat Gul expressed gratitude to Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor for their support in organising the huge event and also thanked the Chief Guest of the function besides officers of line departments for their cooperation in organising the national event and concluding it successfully. (ANI)