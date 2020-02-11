Leander Paes reveals why he came up with 'One Last Roar' slogan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Indian tennis veteran Leander Paes on Tuesday revealed why he came up with the 'One Last Roar' slogan and also shed light on why he has decided to call time on his international career after the end of this year.

"You have to be clear on this fact, every time I step on the court, I think this could be my last match here. Whether it was in Australia, in Pune last week. That is the thought process behind my slogan of 'One Last Roar'. This will go on throughout the year. It's all about doing my best at every campaign, I want to go out there and do something," Paes told reporters.

"In 2020, I want to make sure that I keep playing to the levels I am used to. If I wanted to play for another two-three years, I could have because of my fitness. The hard yards of travel have taken its toll, my travel team has disintegrated of late. Travelling on the road alone is no fun when you go past 30 years of age," he added.

On December 25 last year, Paes had announced that 2020 will be his last year on the court. The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas and along with that he also announced 2020 as his farewell year.

"This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player. Firstly, I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they have always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me. I love you," Paes wrote in a post.

"I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, travelling with my team and celebrating with all my friends and fans around the world. It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say "Thank you" to you," Paes wrote.

Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour, in 1996-97; the Arjuna Award in 1990; the Padma Shri award in 2001; and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan prize in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.

He won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Paes competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic Games. (ANI)

