Mahesh Bhupathi believes he's still India's non-playing captain in Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that he is still the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday named Rohit Rajpal as India's non-playing captain. However, the decision did not go down well with many players. Rohan Bopanna openly expressed his displeasure at players not being consulted.

In a series of tweets, Bhupathi said he was not willing to go to Pakistan but now as the tie is to be shifted to a neutral venue he will be available for the team.

He also talked about the phone call with AITA Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee in which Bhupathi was told that he would be replaced by Rajpal before the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) decision to shift the venue.



"I have not heard from the AITA since Monday or after the ITF addressed the players concerns on venue and approved a neutral location - so I am available and believe in am still Captain unless I hear otherwise! Glad to "comment" when I know what I know," said in another tweet.



On Monday, ITF shifted India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to a neutral venue following the latest advice by the ITF's independent security advisors.

Chatterjee on Wednesday hit back at Rohan Bopanna who criticised AITA for changing the non-playing captain.

"As far as we are concerned, he is exceeding his brief. They have no say in administrative matters. Who is going to be selected and when they are going to be selected, it is the federation's and committee's decision," said Chatterjee. (ANI)

